Gas prices surge in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices took a signifiant jump last week in Lowndes County, outpacing national and state trends.
The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Valdosta early this week was $3.13, a spike of nine cents above a week ago, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the Azalea City was $2.99 per gallon at an Inner Perimeter Road store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta was tied with Macon for the sixth-highest gas prices among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by AAA — lower than Savannah, Hinesville, Brunswick, Atlanta and Athens but higher than Warner Robins Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta and Albany.
Valdosta’s nine-cent jump far outpaced increases on the state and national levels. Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.33 per gallon, an increase of only two cents over the previous seven days, while Georgia’s average was $3.13 per gallon, which also represents a two-cent increase in the same period, the auto club said.
“Since dipping to $3.28 in the first week of January, the national average for a gallon of gas has slowly started to rise again,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And as long as the price oil remains elevated, consumers will be feeling it at the pump.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
