Gas prices stabilize in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Valdosta held steady last week, following earlier topsy-turvy price hikes and fuel shortages caused by a cyberattack against a critical pipeline.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Azalea City early this week was $2.88, unchanged from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city was $2.77 per gallon at a store on Inner Perimeter Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn’t include prices at buying clubs, where only cardholding members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta gas prices were the sixth least expensive out of the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by AAA — above Warner Robins, Columbus, Cattoosa, Brunswick and Albany but below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Dalton, Augusta, Atlanta and Athens, the auto club said.
Nationally, the average price of fuel was $3.04 per gallon, unchanged from seven days earlier, while the Georgia average of $2.93 per gallon fell three cents in the same period, AAA said.
“AAA expects 37 million Americans to travel, mostly by car and plane, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. That is a 60% increase over last year’s holiday and a strong indication that summer travel is going to be largely popular,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead. The AAA app can help to find the best price.”
In market action early this week, benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 2 cents to $66.07 a barrel. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 19 cents to $68.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was unchanged at $2.12 a gallon. June heating was unchanged at $2.04 a gallon. June natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
