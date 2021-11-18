Gas prices slip slightly

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Lowndes County dipped slightly in the past week, following state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $3.20, four cents lower than a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price reported in the Azalea City Tuesday was $2.99 per gallon at a store on Bemiss Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta was tied with Rome Tuesday for the sixth least expensive gasoline among the 15 Georgia markets the auto club monitors — below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Columbus, Brunswick, Atlanta and Albany but above Warner Robins, Dalton, Catoosa, Augusta and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gas earlier this week was $3.41 per gallon, down a penny during seven days, while Georgia’s average of $3.25 per gallon was unchanged in the same period, AAA said.
“A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time.”
In market action earlier this week, benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 12 cents to $80.76 a barrel. Brent crude for January delivery rose 38 cents to $82.43 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 2 cents to $2.35 a gallon. December heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.43 a gallon. December natural gas rose 16 cents to $5.18 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.