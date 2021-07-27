Gas prices slip slightly

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Lowndes County slipped slightly during the last week, in line with state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the county early in the week was $2.93, down a penny from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gas price reported in Valdosta was $2.79 per gallon at a Northside Drive store, the price tracking website gasbuddy.com said. That does not include buyer’s clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta and Dalton were tied for a spot near the middle — eighth place — among the 15 Georgia gasoline markets monitored by the auto club — below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Brunswick, Atlanta and Athens but above Warner Robins, Rome, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline early in the week was $3.16 per gallon, down one cent in seven days, while Georgia’s average of $2.97 per gallon was unchanged in the same period, AAA said.
“For pump prices to push less expensive, OPEC will need to follow through with their production increases, crude will need to sell consistently at lower prices and the market will need to adjust to the potential resurgence of COVID cases,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “If these factors prove true consistently, pump prices could be less expensive in August, though the national average could still be at or above the $3 per gallon mark.”
In market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 16 cents to $71.91 a barrel. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 40 cents to $74.50 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $2.31 a gallon. August heating rose 2 cents to $2.15 a gallon. August natural gas rose 4 cents to $4.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
