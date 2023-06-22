VALDOSTA — Azalea City gasoline prices slipped slightly in the past week, following state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta mid-week was $3.22, down three cents in seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city was $3.07 per gallon at a Bemiss Road store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.
Valdosta had the sixth-highest average fuel price among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club: above Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Athens and Albany but below Savannah, Hinesville, Brunswick, Augusta and Athens.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.58 per gallon, slipping a penny in a week, while Georgia’s average of $3.30 per gallon was down by two cents in the same period, AAA said.
“We may be in a bit of a demand lull heading into the July Fourth holiday,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year. And with the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now.”
In mid-week market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.34 to $72.53 a barrel. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.22 to $77.12 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose one cent $2.62 a gallon. July heating oil rose eight cents to $2.56 a gallon. July natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
