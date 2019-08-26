Gas prices slide in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices dipped in Valdosta last week, in line with state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline Monday in the city was $2.34, down five cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in Lowndes County Monday was $2.19 per gallon at a retailer on Madison Highway, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That does not include prices at shopping clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta was tied with Athens and Albany Monday for the seventh most expensive gasoline out of 15 Georgia markets surveyed by AAA.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.59 per gallon, down three cents from seven days earlier, while the state average of $2.42 per gallon was four cents lower in the same period, according to the auto club.
In Friday market action, the price of benchmark crude sank $1.18, or 2.1 percent to settle at $54.17 a barrel as traders worried that the latest escalation in the trade battle could sap global demand for energy. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 58 cents to close at $59.34 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 3 cents to $1.64 per gallon. Heating oil declined 2 cents to $1.82 per gallon. Natural gas fell 1 cent to $1.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.