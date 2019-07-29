Gas prices slide in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — Prices for gasoline dropped in Lowndes County last week, in line with state and national trends, according to statistics.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the county Monday was $2.53, down four cents from a week before, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price reported in Valdosta Monday was $2.42 per gallon at a retailer on Bemiss Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. This does not include prices at buying clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.73 per gallon, down four cents from seven days earlier, while Georgia's average of $2.62 per gallon was also down four cents in the same period, the auto club said.
In Friday's market action, benchmark U.S. oil rose 18 cents to settle at $56.20 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 7 cents to $63.46 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline fell 1 cent to $1.87 per gallon. Heating oil declined 1 cent to $1.90 per gallon. Natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
