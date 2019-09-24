Gas prices skyrocket in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — The price of gasoline was up, up and away during the past week in Lowndes County.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.50, up 15 cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city Monday was $2.41 per gallon at a Baytree Road store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn't include prices at buying clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta tied with Hinesville Monday for the seventh most expensive gasoline in Georgia among the 15 markets the auto club tracks.
Nationally, the average gasoline price Monday was $2.67 per gallon, up nine cents from a week earlier, while Georgia's average of $2.59 per gallon was up 16 cents in the same period, according to AAA.
In Friday market trading, benchmark crude oil fell 4 cents to settle at $58.09 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 12 cents to close at $64.28 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to $1.68 per gallon. Heating oil declined 1 cent to $1.99 per gallon. Natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
