VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices wavered without any dramatic movement in Valdosta during the last week, following state and national trends.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the Azalea City late this week was $3.19, up a penny in the last seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city was $2.96 per gallon at several retailers, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta’s gas average was the sixth lowest out of the 15 Georgia gasoline markets monitored by the AAA — below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Dalton, Columbus, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta and Albany but above Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Catoosa and Athens.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.53 per gallon, down two cents in a week, while Georgia’s average of $3.22 per gallon was also down two cents during that period, the auto club said.
“Gas prices may rise over the next few days based on slightly higher demand,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But it could be more of a blip than a trend and demand may retreat once the holiday is further in the rearview mirror.”
In market action, U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 14 cents to $71.65 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Earlier in the week, it gained $2 a gallon to $71.69 a barrel.
Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, gave up 28 cents to $76.37 a barrel.
