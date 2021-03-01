Gas prices keep rising

VALDOSTA — The price of gasoline in Lowndes County continues to go up, in keeping with state and national trends.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline Monday in the Azalea City was $2.59, up eight cents in seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The least expensive gasoline reported in Lowndes County Monday was $2.39 per gallon at an East Hill Avenue store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the fourth most expensive gas prices Monday out of the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by the auto club — behind Savannah, Hinesville and Brunswick but ahead of Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta, Atlanta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $2.72 per gallon, up 12 cents in a week, while Georgia’s average of $2.57 per gallon was up five cents in the same period, the AAA said.
“Barring hurricane season, March may bring the most expensive pump prices of 2021,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson. “While the month is roaring in like a lion, by the end of it we could see some relief at the pump as refineries resume normal operations, especially if crude oil prices show signs of stability.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
