VALDOSTA — Lowndes County’s gasoline prices continued to fall during the last week while lack of demand due to COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions drove oil prices to historic lows Monday.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $1.72, down five cents from the previous Monday, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
information on the lowest prices in the city Monday was not available due to website problems with the price tracking site gasbuddy.com.
Monday, Valdosta tied with Columbus for the fifth-most expensive gas prices among the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by AAA.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $1.81, down five cents from seven days earlier, while the Georgia average of $1.67 was down four cents in the same period, according to the auto club.
In Monday market action, oil prices plunged below zero Monday, the latest never-before-seen number to come out of the economic coma caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil for May delivery fell to $-37.60 per barrel as traders sought to avoid owning crude oil with nowhere to store it. Producers were effectively paying their usual buyers to take oil off their hands.
Prices for other oil contracts also plummeted as storage facilities for crude approach their limits.
Much of the drop was chalked up to technical reasons — the May delivery contract is close to expiring so its trading volume was light, which can exacerbate swings. But prices for deliveries even further into the future, which were seeing larger trading volumes, also plunged. Demand for oil has collapsed so much that facilities for storing crude are nearly full
“One in four U.S. gas stations is selling gas for $1.49 or less,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Even with regional refinery rates dropping, we will continue to see gas prices decrease though potentially at a slower rate than the past few weeks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.