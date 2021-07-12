Gas prices keep climbing

VALDOSTA — The price of gasoline crept upward last week in Lowndes County, mirroring state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the county Monday was $2.93, up a penny in a week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the county Monday was $2.79 per gallon at a Lake Park store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Monday, Valdosta had the fifth-most expensive gasoline prices out of 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — below Savannah, Hinesville, Brunswick and Atlanta but higher than Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, Dalton, Catoosa, Columbus, Augusta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $3.15 per gallon, an increase of two cents since the previous Monday, while Georgia’s average of $2.94 per gallon was two cents higher over the same period, the auto club said.
“Peak summer driving season is in full-swing as Americans hit the road to explore and gas prices are not backing down,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “Motorists are paying, on average, nearly a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.”
In midday Monday market action, benchmark U.S. crude lost 1 cent to $74.55 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.62 on Friday to $74.56. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 3 cents to $75.52. It advanced $1.43 the previous session to $75.55.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
