Gas prices inch higher

VALDOSTA — Pump prices continue creeping upward, following state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the city Monday was $1.66, up a penny from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in Valdosta earlier this week was $1.52 per gallon at retailers on Bemiss Road and North St. Augustine Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn’t include prices at buying clubs, where only club members get the cheapest prices.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline earlier this week was $1.88 per gallon, up three cents during seven days, while the Georgia average of $1.67 was also up three cents in the same period, according to the auto club.
“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.”
In Monday midday market action, energy stocks rose as the price of U.S. crude oil headed sharply higher, crossing above $30 a barrel for the first time in two months as oil production cuts kick in at the same time that demand is rising as the U.S. and other countries ease some of the restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the outbreak.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil jumped 8.3% to $31.88 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, vaulted 8.3% to $35.21 a barrel.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
