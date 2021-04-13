Gas prices in Lowndes dip slightly

VALDOSTA – The Azalea City’s gasoline prices eased slightly last week, in line with state and national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta early this week was $2.71 per gallon, a penny less than seven days earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city was $2.45 per gallon at a store on Bemiss Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta was tied with Atlanta for the fifth most expensive gasoline prices among the 15 Georgia markets surveyed by AAA — behind Savannah, Macon, Hinesville and Brunswick but ahead of Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta and Athens.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $2.86 per gallon early this week, down one cent during one week, while Georgia’s average of $2.71 per gallon was unchanged in that period, the auto club said.
“After a wild March, Americans are seeing a little stability at the pump. On the week, 40 states’ averages either increased or decreased by only a penny, or had no change at all,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “Cheaper crude oil prices will likely help to keep price fluctuation low this week.”
In market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 38 cents to $59.70 a barrel. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 33 cents to $63.28 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $1.97 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $1.81 a gallon. May natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
