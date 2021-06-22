Gas prices decline in Lowndes

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices took a tumble last week in Lowndes County, following state and national trends, statistics show.
The average price early this week for a gallon of regular gasoline in the county was $2.83, down six cents in a week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest reported price in Lowndes County was $2.65 per gallon at a store in Lake Park, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn't include prices at buying clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Valdosta had the fifth-least expensive gasoline in the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club early this week — above prices in Warner Robins, Rome, Columbus and Catoosa but below those in Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Gainesville, Dalton, Brunswick, Augusta, Atlanta, Athens and Albany, AAA said.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.07 per gallon, down a penny in seven days, while Georgia's average of $2.89 per gallon was down by three cents during the same period, the auto club said.
"The increase in total supply, even as gas demand increased, has helped to limit pump price fluctuations this week. However, rising crude oil prices could mean higher prices later this month," said a AAA statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
