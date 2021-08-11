Gas prices creep up again

VALDOSTA — The price of gasoline crept up again in Valdosta last week, following national trends.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Azalea City early this week was $2.95, up a penny from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the city was $2.29 per gallon at a store on Bemiss Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta tied with Gainesville for the sixth highest gasoline prices out of the 15 Georgia markets AAA monitors — behind Savannah, Hinesville, Brunswick, Atlanta and Athens but ahead of Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.19 per gallon early this week, up one cent in a week, while Georgia’s average of $2.97 per gallon was unchanged in the same period, the auto club said.
“We continue to see very robust gasoline demand for the peak summer driving season,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “The latest demand rate was 2% higher than the same time period in 2019, while gasoline stocks are about 1% below.”
In market action, oil prices pulled up after sliding most of the last week and early tgis week. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 3.3% and helped lift energy stocks. Exxon Mobil rose 1.8%.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
