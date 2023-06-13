VALDOSTA — Gas prices remained almost unchanged in the last week, not only in Lowndes County but at the state and national levels.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta early this week was $3.26, up only a penny from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest price reported in the Azalea City was $3.07 at a pair of stores on Inner Perimeter Road and Norman Drive, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com.
Valdosta had the ninth-highest gas price average among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — above Warner Robins, Rome, Gainesville, Dalton, Catoosa and Athens but below Savannah, Macon, Hinesville, Columbus, Brunswick, Augusta, Athens and Albany.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $3.59 per gallon, up four cents from seven days earlier, while Georgia’s average of $3.27 per gallon was down a penny in the same period, AAA said.
“It appears that our seasonal surge in driving may be kicking off a bit before the official start of summer,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But the low cost for oil appears to mitigate any increases at the pump, which is good news for drivers.”
In market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $3.05 to $67.12 a barrel. Brent crude for August delivery fell $2.95 to $71.84 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 11 cents $2.48 a gallon. July heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.31 a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.
