Gas prices climb in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Lowndes County inched upward last week.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Valdosta Monday was $2.73, up a penny from seven days earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price reported in Valdosta Monday was $2.63 per gallon at several locations, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy. This does not include prices at warehouse clubs, where only club members get the lowest price.
The average price Monday in Valdosta was the sixth lowest of the 15 markets the auto club monitors in Georgia.
Nationally, the price of gasoline Monday was $2.89 per gallon, down two cents in a week, while Georgia's average of $2.80 was up two cents in the same period, according to AAA.
In Friday market action, U.S. crude oil added 0.5 percent to $71.34 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 0.2 percent to $80.43 a barrel in London.
Wholesale gasoline rose 0.5 percent to $1.94 a gallon. Heating oil fell 0.5 percent to $2.32 a gallon. Natural gas lost 1.9 percent to $3.16 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
