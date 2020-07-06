Gas prices almost frozen for a week

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Valdosta, the state of Georgia and the nation at large remained largely frozen during the last week.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Azalea City Monday was $2.02, up only a penny from a week earlier, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest gas price reported in Valdosta Monday was $1.82 at a store on Inner Perimeter Road, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That does not include gasoline sold at buyers' clubs, where only club members get the lowest prices.
Monday, Valdosta had the fifth-highest gas prices among the 15 markets surveyed by the auto club, behind only Savannah, Hinesville, Brunswick and Augusta.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline Monday was $2.18 per gallon, unchanged from seven days earlier, while the average for Georgia Monday of $1.99 per gallon was also unchanged in the same period, according to AAA.
“Independence Day weekend gas prices were nearly 60 cents cheaper than last year and on top of that, they were the most inexpensive prices seen for the holiday since 2004,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson.
In Monday market action, benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 2 cents to settle at $40.63 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 30 cents to $43.10 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery slipped 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.24 a gallon. August natural gas gained 10 cents to $1.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
