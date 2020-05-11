VALDOSTA – Lowndes County students won awards in the National Garden Club Inc. youth poetry and high school essay contests, school officials said in a released statement.
High School Essay Contest
Prince Fodeke, Lowndes High School, Grade 12: First-place district and second-place state.
Youth Poetry Contest
Lake Park Elementary
Ava Hall, second grade: First-place district.
Alexander Ford, second grade: Second-place District and second-place state.
Sophia Panizzi, third grade: Third-place district and third-place state.
Sydney Layton, fourth grade: Second-place district and second-place state.
Carter Wilson, fourth grade: Third-place district and third-place state.
Emily Griffin, fifth grade: first-place district.
