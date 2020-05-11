VALDOSTA – Lowndes County students won awards in the National Garden Club Inc. youth poetry and high school essay contests, school officials said in a released statement.

High School Essay Contest

Prince Fodeke, Lowndes High School, Grade 12: First-place district and second-place state.

Youth Poetry Contest

Lake Park Elementary

Ava Hall, second grade: First-place district.

Alexander Ford, second grade: Second-place District and second-place state.

Sophia Panizzi, third grade: Third-place district and third-place state.

Sydney Layton, fourth grade: Second-place district and second-place state.

Carter Wilson, fourth grade: Third-place district and third-place state.

Emily Griffin, fifth grade: first-place district.

