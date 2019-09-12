VALDOSTA – The yearly Garden Center antique sale and show returns this weekend.
Benefiting the Crescent, the 59th Annual Antiques and More show is scheduled 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13, 14, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
Furniture, fine china, antique rugs and jewelry are among items that will be at the sale, organizers said.
Lunch can be purchased at the event, according to organizers.
Door tickets are $7. Proceeds will assist with roof repairs at the Crescent which organizers said is an "immediate need."
The 2018 show brought several out-of-town vendors creating an economic impact for the local community, organizers said.
More information: Visit thecrescentatvaldosta.com.
