Game winners awarded season passes

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park named the winners of its annual Find Our Hearts Scavenger Hunt, with a Georgia family taking home the grand prize.
Amber Peek participated in the scavenger hunt a single time during the 2019 season, park representatives said.
“We had always seen the hearts (around Wild Adventures) and made mental notes to play, but we never made it around to it until Kid-O-Ween,” Peek said. “I couldn’t believe it. I woke my husband up when I saw the email and said ‘I won a grand prize.’”
Peek and her family claimed the grand prize, four gold season passes for the next five years, and are looking forward to putting them to good use.
“We love Splash Island when it's hot in the summer,” Peek said. “And now we’re excited to come back for Splash Island Nights and the concerts.”
To play “Find Our Hearts,” Wild Adventures guests search for hearts placed around the park and mark their findings on a special game card given out near the main entrance.
"'Find Our Hearts' is just one of the many ways guests can have fun with their families at Wild Adventures,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “We are very excited that Amber and her family are this year’s winners, and we can’t wait to see them during our upcoming season.”
Wild Adventures opens for the 2020 season March 7 with a full lineup of concerts and special events.
All concerts and special events are included with park admission or a 2020 season pass, which can be purchased by visiting WildAdventures.com, park repr.
Wild Adventures can also be enjoyed with a Pre-K Kid’s Free Season Pass for all children ages three to five-years-old. Parents interested in receiving a free season pass for their child can visit WildAdventures.com/Pre-K for more information and to register.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.
