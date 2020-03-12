VALDOSTA – Young athletes scattered across the Miracle League Complex this week participating in various spring games at the Third Annual Special Olympics.
The olympics were sponsored Tuesday by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority.
The complex – which sits in Freedom Park – hosted track running, soccer, softball, arts and crafts and other specialty games.
Schools from Lowndes County and surrounding areas brought hundreds of students with special needs to the olympics, which organizers said promoted inclusion.
“The Special Olympics in itself gives these students a chance to come out and compete like a field day, like a field trip,” said Jessica Catlett, parks and recreation marketing and public relations director. “These students get their opportunity to exit the classroom and go out and see their friends that a lot of times they only see at Special Olympics.”
Landon Jackson, an 8-year-old student at S.L. Mason Elementary School, received a ribbon for participating in the track event.
His mother, Lori Jackson, ran alongside him. She said he has been diagnosed with 2q37 deletion syndrome and autism level 3.
“He loves it. You can see his face,” she said. “He loves to be out and the cheering and just being with kids like him. He adores it.”
The absence of judgment is a benefit for her son while at the Special Olympics, she said.
“The smallest little accomplishment is major,” Lori Jackson said. “No judgment whatsoever, so that’s great for kids like this. Just to go out and have fun around other kids.”
Nearby, Patricia McCrae, a J.L. Lomax Elementary paraprofessional, captured moments of her students kicking soccer balls. She and teacher Killi Wilson brought 10 kids to the event.
McCrae said her students enjoy the Special Olympics and can be themselves at the gathering.
“It’s adjusted so they can actually participate,” she said speaking of participants not having to remember general sports rules.
The Valdosta Fire Department cooked and provided concessions.
