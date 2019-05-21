Game Design Camp coming to Wiregrass

VALDOSTA — Parents may register students for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Game Design Camp scheduled for June at the Valdosta campus.
The camp is for upcoming fifth through eighth graders, college officials said.
The Game Design Camp will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m., June 17.
Students will learn the tools and mechanics of designing and building a 3D video game level, college officials said.
The camp cost is $40. To register a child, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for Wiregrass. For information about Wiregrass, visit www.wiregrass.edu.
