RAY CITY — Georgia's highest court has upheld the conviction and life sentence for a man convicted of murdering his landlord in Ray City in 2011, according to a statement from the court.
Dennis Gene Welch Jr., now 41, was sentenced in 2012 to life plus 60 years for the death of Jamie Wright, 85. She was shot and killed in her Ray City residence Sept. 24, 2011.
Welch was convicted of malice murder, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by taking, identity fraud, financial card theft and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the conviction and sentence, according to a court statement released Monday. Welch had argued that the lower court erred by not instructing the jury on involuntary manslaughter, according to the court's opinion.
“(Welch) has not shown that the trial court erred ... in failing to charge the jury on his convoluted theory of involuntary manslaughter based on reckless conduct ... This claim is without merit," the opinion said,
Welch, then 33, was in the middle of burglarizing Wright's Jones Street residence in Ray City when Wright, his landlord, surprised him with her return home, said Cathy Helms, who was the district attorney of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit at the time of the prosecution.
Two days later, family members reportedly discovered Wright's lifeless body inside her ransacked home.
Two days after the discovery of Wright's body, Welch and his girlfriend at the time were tracked to the Ironwood apartment complex in Gainesville, Fla. Wright’s 2002 Dodge Dakota was located at the complex when Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents and Alachua County, Fla., sheriff's deputies apprehended Welch and the girlfriend.
The girlfriend signed a plea agreement in 2012 for her involvement in the incident, Helms said at the time.
“She pled out a while back to the theft counts, because she didn't know about the murder,” she said. “But she knowingly got into a stolen car with Welch, and they high-tailed it to Florida.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.