WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate approved a bipartisan amendment by a Georgia senator Wednesday to protect military personnel from predatory debt collection methods.
The amendment, offered by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), would outlaw a number of tactics debt collectors use against soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen. It was accepted as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act — the annual military budget— being debated by the Senate.
“Predatory and unscrupulous debt collectors send messages to commanding officers with private financial information, all in an effort to harass our men and women in uniform,” Warnock said on the Senate floor. “They harass service members by threatening rank reduction, revocation of security clearance or punishment under the military justice code.”
The amendment would ban threats of rank reduction, security clearance cancellation or military punishment, none of which debt collectors can actually do, the senator said.
“This bipartisan amendment costs nothing and has broad support among the nation’s military and veteran community,” he said.
An earlier law, 1977’s Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, offers legal protection from abusive debt collection to all Americans. It already outlaws threats of military justice or contacting someone’s commanding officer about debts, according to the government’s Servicemembers Civil Relief Act website.
The amendment was co-sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Sen Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Sen. Thomason Tillis (R-N.C.)
