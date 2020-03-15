Ga. prison visitation stopped

FORSYTH — Visitation at all Georgia prisons, including Valdosta State Prison, has been halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to officials.
The suspension will end April 10, according to a Georgia Department of Corrections statement. Offenders will continue to have access to their loved ones via mail, phone calls and Georgia Offender Alternative Learning devices. As an added measure, offenders will be provided one phone call per week, per inmate at no cost, the statement said.
Georgia's prisons have no known cases of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, the corrections department said.
To help further prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in prison facilities, the following processes have been implemented:
• Consulting with designated liaison from the Department of Public Health;
• Increased frequency of sanitizing high population areas, including transport buses/vans;
• Screening of any individual entering facilities;
• Additional hand-sanitizing stations;
• Temporarily suspended facility tours;
• Offender questionnaire-based screening upon intake; and
• Designated sanitation officer for each facility.
“We are taking this situation seriously, and along with maintaining public safety, we are committed to minimizing any health risks associated with COVID-19,” Corrections Commissioner Timothy C. Ward said. “All precautionary steps we are taking are being done so in the best interest of our staff, visitors and the offenders in our custody.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
