VALDOSTA – Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods is seeking public input on a waiver that would suspend standardized testing for the 2020-21 school year.
The Every Student Succeeds Act requires the public and any interested school district be able to comment, according to the Georgia Department of Education.
Woods and Gov. Brian Kemp released a joint statement last month seeking comments.
On March 16, Georgia suspended standardized testing requirements, becoming one of the first states to do so, and then later received approval to cancel all remaining standardized tests for the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Given the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic and the resulting state budget reductions, it would be counterproductive to continue with high-stakes testing for the 2020-21 school year. In anticipation of a return to in-person instruction this fall, we believe schools’ focus should be on remediation, growth and the safety of students. Every dollar spent on high-stakes testing would be a dollar taken away from the classroom,” according to the statement.
The waiver being submitted to the U.S. Department of Education would suspend the Georgia Milestones Assessment and College and Career Readiness Index school and district rating. Teacher evaluation summative ratings would also be suspended for the upcoming school year.
"We are hopeful the federal government will recognize that the upcoming school year will not be ‘business as usual’ and will accept our request for a standardized testing waiver," according to the statement.
Parents, educators and any concerned resident can fill out the survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PPRTM9K.
