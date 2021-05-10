Ga. lawmen pursue kidnapping suspect into Fla.

QUITMAN — Deputies from Brooks County, together with Georgia State Patrol troopers, pursued a kidnapping suspect into Florida Monday, according to law enforcement statements.
The Madison County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office was notified at 1:11 a.m. by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office that a suspect wanted for kidnapping was possibly in Quitman and heading south on U.S. 221 toward Madison, said a Madison sheriff’s statement on Facebook.
The suspect was driving a stolen car with the kidnap victim, a 16-year-old girl from Slocumb, Ala., with him; he was believed to be armed with a stolen handgun, the statement said.
Many law enforcement agencies became involved, including Morven police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Jefferson County, Fla., sheriff’s office and K9 units from prisons in Madison and Hamilton counties in Florida.
Brooks County sheriff’s deputies reported at 1:29 a.m. they were pursuing the vehicle at a high rate of speed near the state line when shots were fired. The chase ended with the suspect crashing on US 90 west of Greenville, Fla. The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended; the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s statement said.
The girl had been abducted May 9, according to a statement from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Iziquel Pashenz Vang, 21, of Appleton, Wis., is charged with fleeing/attempt to elude, kidnap – false imprisonment, out of county warrant, grand theft motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to remain at scene of crash, resisting officer and driving while license suspended with knowledge, the sheriff’s statement said. He is being held without bond in the Madison County Jail.
“This individual was, without doubt, a threat to the public. His arrest was possible because there are men and women who choose to put service to others above themselves. I am proud of the collaborative effort of all the agencies involved in the apprehension but more importantly the safe recovery of the kidnapping victim,” Sheriff David Harper said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
