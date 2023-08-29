ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for all of Georgia Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Idalia.
The state of emergency went into effect upon the governor's signature Tuesday and will expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
"We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia's landfall tomorrow and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond,” the governor said. "Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families. We are well positioned to respond to whatever Idalia may bring."
