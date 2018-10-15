ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer Moore said the department has received a $312,576 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that will be earmarked for combating human trafficking that involves commercial motor vehicles and personnel.
“We are grateful for the resources provided by FMCSA to help the state combat human trafficking through Georgia’s transportation industry. We are eager to focus on training and education and collaboration to raise public awareness of human trafficking issues that impact the state and nation,” Moore said in a prepared statement.
According to the statement, funding will be used to launch a multi-pronged strategy employing public awareness, education and training among the DDS’ commercial driver’s license examiners, trucking companies, organizations and drivers.
The purpose is to increase awareness and prevention of human trafficking involving commercial vehicles. Public outreach includes how to recognize and report human trafficking, the department said. DDS is also working to strengthen examiner monitoring programs and increase the efficiency and accuracy of the CDL licensing process within the 67 Georgia DDS Customer Service Centers, the statement said. The Regulatory Compliance Division will employ an Outreach Coordinator to develop industry partnerships, train DDS personnel for the project, educate schools, instructors and drivers and provide outreach to truck stops and rest areas throughout the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.