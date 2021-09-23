Ga. chamber: Virtual workforce growing

VALDOSTA – The pandemic has jumpstarted the number of employees working virtually from home, according to state chamber of commerce representatives.
“Georgia economic recovery is doing extraordinary well, better than most any other state,” Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, said. “We had projected pre-COVID by 2030 that 20% of all work would be done at home. COVID accelerated that projection now by 2025 it’s going to be 20%.”
The Georgia Chamber of Commerce tour stopped at Valdosta State University to present the Reimagine Economy.
During the last year, both virtually and face to face, state chamber representatives have visited communities to help leaders refocus and understand new trends, such as a virtual workforce and the lack of a workforce.
Clark addressed the lack of workforce issue, saying it has been affecting all American business.
He said many companies are going to have to focus on non-traditional talent engagement, such as job sharing, hybrid options and hiring people with a criminal background.
“If we want a full economy and for everyone to be economically prosperous, we have to focus on equality and empowerment,” he said.
During the tour, Georgia Chamber representatives have collected data for the areas through an interactive survey taking place during the tour.
The data collected from the survey will contribute to future policies and strategies in the Georgia General Assembly, according to the Georgia Chamber.
Georgia Chamber of Commerce will partner with Georgia Power for the American Rural Prosperity Summit Oct. 4-6 in Athens.
The tour was sponsored by Wells Fargo, along with Kia, official car of the Georgia Chamber and Anthem, official studio partner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.