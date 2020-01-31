ATLANTA — Georgia will soon collect taxes on internet transactions.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed the “marketplace facilitator” bill that sparks the collection of online sales tax.
During a Senate Finance committee meeting Thursday, Chairman Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, told the room that Kemp had signed the legislation, which he championed in the Senate.
Kemp’s staff confirmed it had been signed.
The legislation carried over from last year will now require companies to collect and remit sales tax on internet sales including ride-sharing networks such as Uber and Lyft, housing-rental service sites such as AirBnb and VRBO and auction sites like eBay.
During floor debate, the bill was touted by lawmakers as a revenue stream that is untapped by the state that could ease budget pressures.
Once passed, lawmakers were quick to ask Kelly Farr, director of the governor’s Office of Planning and Budget during appropriations committees if revenue estimates from the tax should be factored into budget decisions, which he cautioned against.
Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, told reporters that, he too, thinks it would be “risky” to include possible revenue from the legislation into the budget proposal.
“We have a wide band of what those revenue numbers will look like,” he said. “So, which end do you go with? The low end or the high end?”
Rep. Brett Harrell, R-Snellville, the House lead on the bill, estimated it would bring in at minimum, $150 million, in new tax revenue would “on a state level releases pressure on income taxes, on local level it releases pressure on property taxes.”
A report in June from a group called the Faith, Justice and Truth Project said the state is losing nearly $750 million a year in sales taxes not collected from online sales.
The law goes into effect April 1.
