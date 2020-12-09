FutureNow founder holds book signing

VALDOSTA – Chris Musgrove of Valdosta, founder and director of FutureNow, has published a book and has a signing event scheduled.
“Journey to My FutureNow” is the story of a 30-year journey from a hometown youth pastor to a man on a mission from God to reach a forgotten, often overlooked, commonly believed unreachable group of people: teenagers in the public schools, according to a statement from the publisher.
FutureNow ministries have impacted 251,000 junior high and high school students within 55 counties representing 291 schools with a message "of a renewed vision for their life and hope for their future," according to the statement.
Musgrove will hold a book signing, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at GUD Coffee Company, 120 N. Patterson St., Downtown Valdosta.
