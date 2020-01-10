Future educator scholarship available

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes Retired Educators Association will be judging applications for a "future educator" to win a $2,000 scholarship to the college/university of choice.
Potential candidates should visit their high school counselors for an application, organizers said. Students from Valdosta, Lowndes and Echols County high schools are eligible to apply.
VLREA has given nearly $30,000 in scholarships to area students since 1997, members said. The scholarship applications are judged on academic performance, extra-curricular activities and the desire to be an educator.
The applicant’s essay needs to show the judges that the "student truly has an understanding of what being an educator means and how he/she would be able to teach and reach the students in the field he/she desires to enter," members said.
VLREA is a voluntary service organization of retirees associated with public education, which includes teachers, administrators, custodians, bus drivers, professors, paraprofessionals, school office staff and anyone else interested in education of children and youth.
VLREA is a local branch of the Georgia Retired Educators Association, which supports efforts to provide scholarships to deserving students.
The $2,000 scholarship is flexible and may be applied to books, tuition or any other school-related expense, members said.
"Nearly every year, the organization hears from the recipient of the scholarship. The student shares how much the scholarship is appreciated as the college journey begins," members said. "He/she also may share how the studies and other activities are going."
Susan Roberson, president, said the organization’s members contribute money in honor or memory of family members, friends, co-workers or special events in their lives in order to fund the scholarships.
Gifts are also given because of the personal support of this effort to assist a future educator, members said. The organization participates in the Belk’s Charity Sales and other fundraising activities.
The organization hopes to continue awarding scholarships in the future to deserving students and future educators, such as Macee Chappuis of Valdosta High School, the 2019 scholarship winner, members said.
Any individual, business or organization that would like to participate in this worthy effort would be most welcome to do so. If interested, submit a donation to Treasurer Peggy Tisdale at P.O. Box 4811, Valdosta, Ga. 31604.
The VLREA Scholarship application is available from the high school guidance department. It is simple and easy to complete, members said. This year it needs to be mailed in by the deadline of March 18.
A committee of retired educators reviews and judges each application, and the recipient will be notified by early April. The winner will be recognized at the April meeting of the VLREA. The association asks parents and teachers to encourage seniors who wish to become educators to apply for the VLREA $2,000 scholarship.
For more information about the VLREA Scholarship, contact Susan Roberson at (229) 244-8246 or email vlrea@bellsouth.net.
