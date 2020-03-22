VALDOSTA – During difficult times, such as the loss of a loved one, many families only want to gather together and comfort one another.
Unfortunately, due to the spread of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, that will not be as easy to do.
The Georgia Department of Public Health South Health District sent out a statement last week encouraging funeral homes adhere to social distancing protocols.
Dr. William Grow, district health director, said since there is not an effective cure for COVID-19 and it's transferred primarily through respiratory droplets, it's essential everyone practice social distancing ... including funerals.
“Our goal within Public Health is to lessen the spread of this virus, and with that in mind, we hope people will be able to find ways to mourn that can prevent spread,” Grow said in the statement. “If possible, consider live viewing of services for loved ones who cannot travel to the site or might be sick.”
Casey Music of Music Funeral Home said making changes to the business has been “the hardest decision” he's ever made.
“Since 1955, our family has served families in any capacity that they've wanted,” Music said. “Now, to have to put this in place, was a very tough decision.”
Music has adopted the new guidelines: limited in-person visits to necessary funeral business or to handle financial and insurance matters; conducting only graveside, memorial services in open, outdoor areas; and the suspension of formal public visitations.
Private viewings for immediate family members can be arranged.
“I want to get rid of this thing but for that to happen, we all have to do our part,” Music said. “We are going to base our decisions on recommendations from the (Centers for Disease Control), the president and what communities are doing as a whole.”
Along with these temporary guidelines, the business is sanitizing and doing its part to keep the facility clean. Music said some families have already opted to livestream their loved ones' funerals.
“Our country is the greatest place to live and our community is strong,” Music said. “If we all stick together and support each other, we are going to get through this.”
James Gatlin of Gatlin Funeral Home echoed similar sentiments and said his business has adjusted its hours from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. to 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and is not doing any public notarizing during this time.
Gatlin has added hand sanitizer at the door and frequent cleans door handles.
“It's difficult because you're losing a loved one and you're limiting people seeing their fellow loved ones,” Gatlin said.
Other funeral homes in the area, such as Carson McLane Funeral Home, Harrington Funeral Home and Godfrey Funeral Home, have all said they will be adhering to the guidelines administered by the state.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
