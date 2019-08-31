Fundraiser to help special athletes

VALDOSTA – Thousands of special athletes are coming to Valdosta in October.
Special Olympics Georgia is hosting its fall games soon, but first, the international organization must raise funds.
The 11th Annual Toast to TitleTown is scheduled 7-10 p.m., Sept. 6, at The Patterson, 101 N. Patterson St.
Birdies Market and Catering will provide hors d’oeuvres.
Special athletes Julie Doss and Lewis Gordon will speak and Two Rivers Station will perform.
A silent auction will have more than 200 items, including a signed football from former NFL player Herschel Walker.
Also as part of the auction, two week-long vacation getaways to the Bahamas and Napa Valley will be offered.
“We have really been getting a lot of support,” said Meredith Elizabeth Crum, program manager and events coordinator for the SOG Valdosta office.
She said guests may attend Toast to TitleTown and not participate in the silent auction should they choose.
People not coming to the event may still sponsor the fall games.
“This is all about the athletes,” Crum said. “They bring so much joy to this community. We love watching them participate.”
Items are still being accepted for the Toast to TitleTown silent auction.
Admission tickets are $35. They can be purchased at sogatickets.org or by visiting the SOG Valdosta office at 3998 Inner Perimeter Road, Suite A.
Call (229) 834-8277, or email mec@specialolympicsga.org, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.