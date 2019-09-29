Fun Night gathers Pinevale families

VALDOSTA – The Seventh Annual Family Fun Night returns 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Pinevale Elementary School, 930 Lake Park Road.
It is sponsored by Birth to Work of Lowndes/Valdosta Commission for Children and Youth.
The event is typically held for families of Pinevale students, though organizers said no one will be turned away from the event if students do not attend Pinevale.
Face painting, tug of war, literacy bags, music, dinner and workshops are scheduled.
The Valdosta Fire Department usually brings a fire truck to the event and Valdosta State University provides activities for the kids.
“Some of the families don’t often have time to do things together and so this is way to bring the families together in a learning environment (and) bring resources to families,” said Berinda Nwakamma, lead organizer and program director of Georgia Home Visiting Lowndes.
Georgia Home Visiting will introduce a fatherhood initiative named 24/7 Dads at the Family Fun Night.
The program engages fathers, assists them in understanding the importance of their presence in their children's lives, Nwakamma said.
“The goal is to bring dads back to the table,” she said. “A lot of our mothers have needs and it’s because they don’t have a relationship with the fathers or the fathers may not be involved.”
Past fun nights have consisted of break-out sessions covering topics such as healthy relationships, vocabulary, sight words, science and fire safety.
The Haven, Choices for Life and Babies Can’t Wait have all vended at previous fun nights.
Vendors and volunteers are still needed.
Email berindafsg@gmail.com, or call (229) 671-8462, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.