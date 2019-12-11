Full-time firefighters wanted: Residents ask county for fully funded fire department

VALDOSTA – Residents want to fight fire with full-timers.
The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners met for its final session of 2019 Tuesday. During the "citizens to be heard" portion, Steve Parker, chairman of the board of the Stone Creek property owners, addressed the commissioners about needing to fully staff the Lowndes County Fire Department.
Parker, representing 1,944 residents who signed a petition to fully staff the county fire department, mentioned his appreciation for the county firefighters but said the current situation of part-timers and volunteers does not suffice.
Bill Slaughter, chairman of the board of commissioners, met with Parker and other concerned residents after the meeting.
"I felt like the discussion we had after then went very well," Slaughter said. "We were able to let that group know what our intentions are and what our plans are on improving fire services for the services of Lowndes County. I felt like everyone left the meeting with a positive mindset."
He said county staff will perform research, particularly about costs, about the county fire department. Commissioners will discuss the research at their executive retreat in February and formulate a plan to enhance county fire services.
"This is one of our top priorities," Slaughter said.
Parker said he is pleased with the meeting but noted his concerns are real and pressing.
As an example, Parker cited a past fire at Stone Creek where it took firefighters 20 minutes to arrive on scene, even though the house was approximately a mile away from the volunteer fire station. The house burned to the ground, Parker said.
“Any home is going to be lost in 20 minutes, and that’s been the case with every single fire that we’ve had,” Parker said.
“Most people think in the county that if you call the fire department they’re going to jump in their truck and put out your fire, and that’s just simply not true," Parker said. "That’s not the way it works.”
Lowndes is far from the only county that does not have a fully staffed fire department. Other counties around the state have a mix of part-time firefighters and volunteers, similar to Lowndes.
Slaughter said the city and county have not discussed consolidating fire services, but the two parties, along with the City of Hahira, have a mutual aid agreement where departments will provide support to one another.
With the county prioritizing fire services, Parker said he is excited but laments how long the county has taken to focus on the issue.
“We’re collecting all this revenue to remodel the courthouse, but we can’t pay for fire protection,” Parker said.
“If you’re not going to spend our tax money on fire protection, what the heck are you going to spend it on?”
Other matters during the meeting included the commissioners approving a series of rezoning requests and adopting several items such as a beer license transfer, lease termination of the public defender's former office space, 2020 schedules, county employee insurance renewal and renewal agreement for software use by the Lowndes County Clerk of Court.
Commissioners also approved a modification of Remerton's SPLOST VI money since the designated projected was found to not be feasible. Remerton will be allowed to use the previously allocated funds to pay debts and taxes.
Finally, John Quarterman presented the commissioners with a concept plan to develop the Troupville River Camp into a park. The current owner of the property is willing to sell the parcel for $125,000, and Quarterman requested an official letter of support from Lowndes County.
