VALDOSTA – With more than 100 animals currently in the Lowndes County Animal Shelter, officials are encouraging more adoptions.
Meghan Barwick, county public information officer, said the shelter had 32 adult dogs, seven puppies, 18 adult cats and 54 kittens as of Thursday, July 22.
"We have taken in as many as 50 animals in a day," she said. "We are on pace to take in 600 more animals this year compared to last year."
Barwick said a full shelter is normal for Lowndes as "puppy and kitten season" is occurring.
The number of adopters hasn't decreased, though the amount of animals being taken to the shelter has increased, she said, noting spay and neuter clinics were closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
"In our opinion, we are seeing the result of animals not spayed or neutered, which had litters of kittens and puppies," Barwick said. "These kittens and puppies are now old enough to have kittens and puppies themselves. It is a vicious cycle which needs to be broken."
The county encourages pets to be spayed or neutered at 4 months old.
Some of the benefits of spaying are minimal desires to roam, no heat cycles and longevity in living a healthy life, according to county officials.
Benefits of neutering include the elimination of testicular cancer, a decrease in aggressive behavior and a reduction in spraying or marking, according to the county.
Twenty-three dogs went to rescues recently, Barwick said.
"Rescues are an invaluable resource for our shelter pets," she said.
The cost to adopt a dog or puppy is $125 while it's $55 to adopt a cat or kitten. Barwick said it's less to adopt from a shelter.
"Usually, when individuals adopt a pet, the cost of spay/neuter (and) first vaccinations are included in the adoption price, which can save you some of the up-front costs of adding a new member to your family," she said.
When people adopt from the county shelter, they are getting pets that have been de-wormed, flea sprayed, vaccinated with their first set of shots and have been cleaned for ear mites. The animals' nails have also been trimmed.
The pets have been spayed or neutered, have received a veterinarian exam, have gotten rabies vaccination and have gotten a microchip ID along with registration.
Barwick said cats and kittens are confirmed to be negative for feline leukemia while dogs older than 6 months are tested for heart worms.
"Test results are listed on the kennel card and indicated as positive or negative for heart worms," she said.
It takes about 30 minutes to adopt a pet.
Pet adoptions at the shelter are available noon-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday.
Visit lowndescounty.com for more information about adopting from the shelter or to complete an adoption application.
Call the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County (229) 247-3266 for information about spay/neuter programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.