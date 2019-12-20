VALDOSTA — For the first time in 10 years, a holiday ice rink has skated its way into town.
For four days, Downtown Valdosta is home to a 30-feet-wide and 40-feet-long ice rink near the McKey Street parking lot.
Artificial Ice Events arrived to install the rink Wednesday just in time for opening day. Organizers estimated set-up took 40 minutes.
“It’s about a decade since we had it last time, and we just thought that it’s a perfect time to bring it back,” said Ellen Hill, Valdosta Main Street director.
“We’ve got so many fun things going on downtown, and it’s a really busy time for us, and we just thought it would be a really great time to bring back a fun event for downtown.”
With Main Street testing out new events downtown, Hill said the timing is right for the return of the ice skating rink.
Organizers said they hope people will travel to the area and take advantage of holiday happenings.
“Christmas is the perfect time to get downtown and see all the Christmas decorations and the lights and the beautiful stores,” Hill said, “and to come have a meal at one of our downtown restaurants and just enjoy what we have down here.”
She said the rink should welcome more than 1,000 residents to the area, drawing attention to local businesses and causing an economic boost.
Since promoting the ice skating rink, Main Street has received amazing feedback, Hill said.
“People are really, really excited about it. I think that it’s something unique for our area,” she said. “You can’t really go anywhere and ice skate, so I think it’s something different for us and people are just super excited to try out something different.”
Aniyah Putman, 9, celebrated her birthday ice skating for the first time Wednesday.
“It’s hard because like my toes hurt and my ankles hurt,” she said. “I wish I had powers like Elsa.”
Main Street hopes to make the rink an annual event, organizers said.
Tickets are $5 for children ages 10 and younger and $10 for people age 11 and older. Fees include skate rentals. Anyone younger than 18 years old must have adult accompaniment.
Hours of operation are: 3-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; noon-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Various food trucks will be on scene each day: La Meza Taco Truck Thursday, Dec. 19; The King’s BBQ, Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes and Red Owl Friday, Dec. 20; and La Meza Taco Truck Saturday, Dec. 21.
Call (229) 259-3577 for more information.
