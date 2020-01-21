Frostbite in Valdosta? Wind chill advisory issued

VALDOSTA — The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Valdosta and the rest of South Georgia and north Florida for Wednesday morning.
While the actual mercury in the thermometer is expected to reach 26 degrees, mild winds are expected to drive the apparent temperature down to 15 degrees between 1-9 a.m., bringing the possibility of frostbite or hypothermia to anyone exposed to the cold, according to the advisory.
"The winds don't have to be that strong for this to happen," said Eric Bunker, a meteorologist with the weather service's Tallahassee, Fla., office. The winds are expected to be 5 miles per hour or above, he said.
A pressure trough entered the region Tuesday, causing the cold temperatures, he said.
People should stay indoors in a heated area; those who have to venture outside should be bundled up, wearing a hat and gloves, Bunker said.
He didn't expect any widespread problems with freezing pipes.
"It's not quite that cold," Bunker said.
People needing shelter can turn to Lowndes Associated Ministries to People and the Salvation Army, said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
