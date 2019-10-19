VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Art & Design presents something new with the upcoming exhibit, "From the Ground Up: Art & Design Foundations."
The exhibit features works by students taking art & design foundation classes such as Drawing I (ART 1010), Drawing II (ART 1011), 2D Design (ART 1020), 3D Design (ART 1030), Computers in Art (ART 2030).
"The Foundations program promotes an understanding and application of the basic elements of design, creative and analytical thinking and problem solving," according to program notes from the exhibit. "Foundations courses, which all art & design majors take in their first two years, are essential to pursuing a program in the visual arts."
A sneak peek at some of the works in the exhibit include black-and-white pointillism, color studies, three-dimensional designs in various media, pen-and-ink line work.
Foundation faculty includes Julie Bowland, Evelyn Davis-Walker, Clyde Edwards, Mark Errol, Craig Hawkins, Abigail Heuss, Kristy Hughes, Sean Hurley, Selena Nawrocki, Richard Peterman, Kalina Winska.
The exhibit opens with a pizza reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. Show runs through Nov. 8. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays. More information: Contact Julie Bowland, gallery director, (229) 333-5835, jabowlan@valdosta.edu.
