EDITOR'S NOTE: This business profile was reported prior to restaurants and businesses changing operation hours and practices due to COVID-19 concerns. The hours reported are the regular times of operation.
VALDOSTA – Carlos Vega has always been a dreamer.
Born in Mexico, his family moved to Athens, Ga., in 1989 when he was 5 years old. Athens became his home until he was 23 years old and was presented with an opportunity to own La Jalisco in Valdosta.
Vega had been working in banking and made change orders for store owners, which is how he met the owner of La Jalisco in Athens. Vega later heard about an opportunity to buy out the man's associates' part of the business.
Six months passed and the owner of La Jalisco approached Vega about opening a business in Valdosta. He offered to finance the place for Vega as long as Vega could make a down payment.
“I was 23 and it was a lot of money,” Vega said. “Coming from a poor background, I always had big dreams.”
Vega was not familiar with the Hispanic demographic of Valdosta but traveled here to check out the business location. While the building was far from ready for business, Vega decided to take the plunge.
“I thought this is a big risk that could change my lifestyle or I could lose a lot,” Vega said. “But I was willing to gamble.”
He took vacation from his bank job and began traveling to Valdosta to work on the building with his co-owners: his brother, Hector Vega, and brother-in-law, Jesus James.
La Jalisco officially opened in September 2006. Wanting to cater to their community, the trio opted to have a butcher shop within the store and began making tacos in the back with a regular house grill. They feel these additions are what set them apart from the competition and more accurately reflected Hispanic stores.
They later decided to add a bakery, which led to an unfortunate setback.
“I remember the day we got in the ovens and other equipment and put it in a separate room,” Vega said. “That night, I got a call from the alarm system saying there was a fire at the store.”
Upon arriving, firefighters were still fighting the blaze but Vega knew this was going to take some work.
Hector and Jesus took on other jobs while the reconstruction began. The silver lining was a new kitchen, allowing them to create a larger menu.
While the tacos may still be the most popular item with customers, the restaurant also features dishes that can't be found anywhere else in Valdosta such as Menudo.
Vega said the business boasts the “best avocados you can find in Valdosta” and attributes it to the ripening technique.
The Hispanic community has been overwhelmingly supportive of La Jalisco and Vega said many other business owners in the community will stop in for a meal or to buy groceries.
“One of the things that has made La Jalisco successful is diversity in clients and diversity in staff,” Vega said. “I'm Mexican but this is not a Mexican store. I sell items from Colombia, Venezuela, Guatemala.”
Vega said he feels La Jalisco has become a melting pot for both employees and customers and serves as an accurate reflection of all the owners.
“That's when association works great, when your differences are your strength,” Vega said.
La Jalisco is located at 1300 N. Ashley St. and is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
