VALDOSTA – Editor’s Note: Reporters Amanda M. Usher and Desiree Carver, who are both engaged and will be getting married this year, offer tips and tell the ins and outs of wedding planning.
The Future Mrs. Lumpkin
In my daily work, I usually receive the opportunity to tell other people’s stories.
Today, I share my own.
It was nearly 13 years ago when I met the person whom I would grow to love. It was eight months ago when I agreed to be his wife.
Some people say they “fall” into love. I didn’t have to fall as I chose to love Jenard Lumpkin, the man who’s patient with me when I’m indecisive and the man who pushes me to fulfill my dreams.
We have grown together, watching one another undergo changes to be better both for ourselves and each other.
It would be dishonest to say he always understands me – similar to other couples – but he never judges.
I smile each time thoughts of our future crosses my mind, but the road to get there is one unimagined.
The decision to marry the groom left room for more decisions about a wedding.
While we have a date set that’s a few months away, prepping started sooner rather than later; and in true fashion, I am leading the planning.
Selecting a venue was my most significant concern. I wanted one that would be suitable not only for me but my guests, as well. After all, I am asking others to come share my big day with me.
I considered an outside wedding, somewhere on the beach with the serene sound of the waves or somewhere with an attractive garden that would look nice in photos.
Ultimately, I settled on the local arts center. If weather is poor, we have an inside setting. If desired, there’s also an outside staging area.
I advise any bride to love their venue and not settle.
- Ask about deposits, pricing and additional costs.
- Request copies of any paperwork for records purposes.
- Do a walk-through.
- Consider placement of all necessary items.
- Consider accessibility.
- Close your eyes and try to imagine your nuptials happening at that venue. If not imagined, then head for the door.
Catering is a huge dollar amount that can break the bank; don’t let it. While all of the smaller details were coming together for my upcoming wedding, the catering was not.
The stress of it all is both impressive and unsettling.
At first, I thought my guests would be eating turkey sandwiches and drinking canned drinks. however, a family member is helping me to relieve this stress.
There are ways around paying mortgage amounts for food, I found.
- Utilize family members, if able, to home cook menu items.
- Choose a new caterer looking to prove him- or herself who won’t charge as much as the established caterers.
- Narrow down the menu to only include the essentials.
I’d secured a venue. I’d secured catering. It was time to say yes to the dress, which I did last weekend.
Thankfully, this part was not as much of a pain as the rest of the wedding planning.
Not one to dress formally, there are multiple components to choosing a wedding dress to which I was ignorant.
I chose to purchase my gown from David’s Bridal. While at an appointment, a stylist learned my likes and dislikes and assisted me through the process for an hour and a half.
I put on my first dress: a form-fitting white number with lace and shortened sleeves. As I opened my dressing room door and slowly proceeded to the bridal staging area, a nervousness overcame me.
It all became real. I’m about to become a bride.
I stood on the stage and looked at myself in the floor length mirrors. I mentally soaked it all in: the walk down the aisle, his hand touching mine and us exchanging vows.
But something was absent. The first dress I tried on wasn’t in my dream.
Needless to say, I tried on five or six others with family members present to offer suggestions and support. I finally found the right one and at a low cost – I’d caught the bridal store during a sale.
One of my bridesmaids and future sister-in-laws, Yolanda Jackson, posed a question each time I tried on a dress. She looked at me and asked, “Does it say take me home?” If my answer was no, I went on to the next one.
So, brides, remember if it does not say those three words to you, take it off and try again.
Now that I feel the “big stuff” is out of the way, I can focus on the smaller assets of a wedding like table cloths, flowers, the day’s schedule and such.
I don’t know if I was ever ready for a wedding – I know my bank account wasn’t – but, I am ready to be a bride. More importantly, I’m ready to be a wife. His wife.
Weeks in the Knees
I have never once dreamed of my fairy tale wedding.
I have never cried thinking about the moment I’ll walk down the aisle.
I have never created a Pinterest board of ideas.
I had zero plans whatsoever.
Now, I’m getting married.
What I have known since I was a child is that I wanted to be a writer and after years of high school and college news, I was hired by The Valdosta Daily Times in 2013.
I spent a lot of time interviewing local bands and previewing shows at venues. It wasn’t until 2017 when we ran a photo spread in Valdosta Scene featuring different shots from the music scene that I met John Weeks.
He was attempting to find a copy of the magazine via social media since he was in one of the photos, and I reached out to let him know where he could pick one up.
Our relationship snowballed from there, and he proposed in front of the Crescent on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
We decided to set our date for Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 and I learned quickly that people expect you to already have a game plan long before you’re ever engaged.
Joke’s on them; I knew, and still know, nothing.
Although I am still a solid nine months out from my wedding, I did decide to just dive straight in and try to get as much done as early as possible, which is something I would recommend.
My ring is an absolutely gorgeous piece from Steel’s Jewelry, but it was about a size too big. I’ve already written an article about a woman who lost her wedding ring in a Publix, so I made sure to have it resized to fit properly, a service Steel’s did for free since my ring was purchased there.
A major focus for us is photographs. At the end of all of this, all I will have left is photos, so I want them to be as close to my idea of perfect as any one thing can be.
We did a bit of research and found a photographer who closely matched the style we were going for and knocked out our engagement photos. Upon seeing the finished result of those, we decided to book the same photographer for our wedding.
Everyone wants to find a good deal, but settling for a second-rate photographer just because it’s cheaper is not the way to go.
Venue was also a big deal as we both wanted something that would fit our aesthetic and, to be perfectly honest, we just aren’t “barn out in a field” type of people. Research is the key here, as well, from triple checking what all the venue provides to what they require you to have to any hidden costs.
We decided on Pope’s Museum and Farm because it is a unique spot with a great, artistic history that seemed to fit us. It’s also a bed and breakfast, so I will be able to stay on site the night before and the night of the wedding, which was a top priority for me.
My decision to not have a traditional bridal party was one that was a bit more difficult, but is also something I recommend people consider. First and foremost, I don’t have a large circle of female friends, but I’m also 30 years old. The ones I do have are at a point in their lives when I didn’t want to put an extra financial or time burden on them. Because of this, I opted to just have my best friend serve as my maid of honor and my other girls, who I still have yet to actually select, will be honorary bridesmaids.
Dresses were something I’d also never considered, so my maid of honor made an appointment for me in Macon last month so I could begin getting ideas. I have another appointment later this month and plan to try on as many as it takes. However, unlike apparently every other bride I encountered in the store, I do not plan to weep when I pick a dress.
I do not believe weddings are something everyone has to have, and they are a huge hit to the wallet, but John and I are incredibly lucky to have supportive families who are helping as much as they can.
My biggest piece of advice would be to not please everyone else. I am getting married on a Friday one hour outside of Valdosta. Is that convenient for my guests? Probably not, but it’s what we chose to do.
At the end of the day, I would get married anywhere because I care far more about my future spouse and our upcoming marriage than I do about an actual wedding, but I know getting to share the day with my friends and family will be something to cherish.
