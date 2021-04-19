VALDOSTA — Growing up in Puerto Rico, it was always a dream of Alex Sterns and his family to come to the States.
Now, they have not only made it here, but Sterns will soon be wearing a uniform with great national pride.
Raised by his grandparents, Sterns’ family knew they wanted him to have every opportunity possible and moved to Tampa, Fla., in 2016 so he’d be able to attend high school.
For the academically focused Sterns, college offers with scholarships came pouring in but it was a chance encounter with an inspiring staffer that led him to Valdosta State University.
“I met this faculty member and he was just sitting there in a suit,” Sterns said. “I started talking to him like I’ve known him forever and he gave me a sense of what being a Blazer is all about.
The man turned out to be Ryan Hogan, VSU director of admissions.
Sterns said Hogan made him feel like family and each professor on campus truly cares about their students.
“I can walk into a place like Palms Dining Hall and it feels like home,” Sterns said.
Studying biology and pre-med, Sterns found even more family among the biology and chemistry departments. His desire to be a doctor is really no surprise as he lives to help others and works as a lifeguard.
Now, after one year of living on Valdosta State University’s campus, he is taking his American pride to the next level.
Sterns has been accepted to the prestigious United States Air Force Academy and will be part of the class of 2025.
“I’m in awe still,” Sterns said. “It’s really phenomenal.”
He went through a full year of interviews, documents and medical screenings before finding out he’d been accepted.
According to his official acceptance letter, only 1,200 of the 9,700 applicants are accepted into the academy.
While he may be leaving VSU, he said the university has prepped him not only for the academy, but given him the foundation of who he is.
June 24 will be the day his family will take him to the academy and drop him off for a rigorous two-month boot camp followed by four years of academic studies.
Beyond the academy, Sterns said he hopes to become a well-rounded doctor and has his eyes set on either John Hopkins University or a Florida school close to his family as he wants to see his little sister grow up.
However, no matter where he may go in life, Sterns said he will always consider VSU his alma mater.
