Friends group supports library

VALDOSTA – Friends of the Library met recently at Steel’s Jewelry. Fellowship, silent auction, and confirmation of officers and board for 2020 were presented.
The purpose of Friends of the Library is to promote and improve library services, members said. Funds raised through yearly membership by dues, memorial and honorarium gifts, donations, and sales from the Friends Room Bookstore support the sponsored programs of FOL.
Funds are used to build the library branches’ collections of books and to support library programs and activities, they said.
The friends room Book Store is located at the front of the Valdosta/Lowndes County Library. The bookstore is open to the public from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, members said.
Books for sale include fiction, non-fiction, children’s, classics, Christian and many other subjects. Donations are accepted year-round and volunteers sort, price, and arrange the books for sale in the bookstore. They also volunteer in the Friends Room Bookstore on the days it is open to the public.
