VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Art & Design starts its season with the traditional opening show – the VSU Faculty Art Exhibition – this month.
The 2022 exhibit is titled "Fresh Start."
VSU Art regularly opens its new season, as well as the new academic year, with the faculty show.
The annual exhibit is the opportunity for department professors and instructors to show new art students they are not only teachers but artists in their own right. VSU art faculty don't just talk the talk but walk the walk as working artists.
Traditionally, the exhibit features a wide variety of media, aesthetic outlooks and visual expression, representing the broad range of interests and talents of the VSU Art and Design faculty.
The 2022 faculty exhibit features works by Michael Schmidt, interim dean, A.Blake Pearce, Monika Meler, department head, Tommy Crane, Evelyn Davis-Walker, Clyde Edwards, Mark Errol, Jenny Evans, Lindsay Godin, Craig Hawkins, Abigail Heuss, Selena Nawrocki, Kyoung-Im Park, Richard Peterman, Taylor Shaw, Kaleena Stasiak.
Given the talents and versatility of VSU Art & Design’s faculty, the show is always a must for anyone who loves art and for anyone who hopes to learn a thing or two about almost any artistic medium.
"Fresh Start": 2022 VSU Art Faculty Exhibition is scheduled to open with a free, public reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. The show runs Aug. 22 through Sept. 13. Admission: Free. More information: Call (229) 333-5835; or visit www.valdosta.edu/art.
