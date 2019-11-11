Freezing temps in Valdosta forecast

VALDOSTA — Forecasters say the first cold spell of the season has arrived in South Georgia.
A strong cold front moving into the region Tuesday will bring sharply lower temperatures for Valdosta and the surrounding area, said Eric Bunker, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“Folks could start out Tuesday with temperatures near 70 degrees and see a drop of 35 degrees by the next morning,” said Carl Erickson, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The weather service expects temperatures late Tuesday/early Wednesday to dip down to 32 degrees in South Georgia. A freeze watch has been issued for the area from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Bunker said that means sensitive plants should be covered or brought indoors, but it shouldn’t be cold enough to threaten pipes.
“After the sun rises, the temperatures should rise quickly,” he said.
After the Tuesday night freeze, temperatures for the rest of the week should be “moderate,” rising slightly, Erickson said. The weather service expects Valdosta highs from Wednesday onward to be in the 50s to near-60, with lows rising into the lower to mid-40s.
The city’s normal average high for this time of year is 74 with a low of 47, Erickson said.
Thursday, rain chances rise again as a coastal low-pressure system forms, both forecasters said. South Georgia can expect between half an inch and an inch of rain all week long, Bunker said.
Both meteorologist said there is little chance of severe weather in the area.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
