VALDOSTA – Victor Yanez joined the Air Force just before the Sept. 11 attacks.
He now works in the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron at Moody Air Force Base and was one of a handful of Moody personnel last week volunteering for the 2019 Freedom Build sponsored by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity.
“It’s important for me to remember that and to remember where I came from and why we do this,” Yanez said.
Habitat sponsors the Freedom Build annually in commemoration of the 9/11 attacks.
"It's taking something that was so negative and so hurtful to our whole country and we are taking a time frame to have this event to do something positive," said Lyle McGhin, volunteer coordinator for Habitat.
First-responders, including members of the Valdosta Fire Department and Moody, volunteered all week to build the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 708 Donald Ave.
The home is for a young couple and their four children.
McGhin said the assistance of first-responders adds positivity to the community.
“This is helping people that don’t have what a lot of us do have and making their lives better,” he said.
Yanez, who has participated in previous Habitat builds, said he believes the volunteerism allows airmen to return community support they receive when overseas.
He said he hopes the family who will live in the home can breathe a sigh of relief.
McGhin said Habitat is aiming to complete the home in time for Christmas.
Visit valdostahabitat.org for more information.
